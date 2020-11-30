Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s Kids Have Had a Really Hard Time With Pandemic Quarantine

The isolation of social distancing has been tough on everybody this year, and some of those most impacted by the loneliness of quarantine are children. Kids who are at pivotal ages for forming social bonds and making friends outside their family have suddenly been taken out of school, and the switch to remote learning is a hard adjustment for any child.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's two daughters are no exceptions, Kidman admits in a recent interview with Glamour UK. Despite the fact that 12-year-old Sunday Rose and 9-year-old Faith Margaret already have some experience with remote learning due to their parents' busy travel schedules, it's been difficult for both daughters to go without seeing their friends.

"They are working through the emotions," Kidman explains. "For a 12-year-old, it's about not being able to access friends easily — that's a whole thing which every parent will be going through. And then there's a 9-year-old, who's socially forming."

Watching her daughters grapple with social distancing has been one of the most difficult parts of her own quarantine experience, the actor continues. "One of the hardest things is watching them pine and yearn for their friends. I pine and yearn for my friends, too," Mom reflects.

Still, Kidman knows how fortunate she is to be quarantined with family during this isolated time. "They say loneliness is the great killer. It causes so much pain, and I've been lonely, and it is very, very, very hard," she adds.

"You see it in older people. You see it in young people. You see it now in this world. We can't even hug anymore. Loneliness is an epidemic," Kidman goes on to explain, adding that her marriage to Urban is a major source of personal solace. "I am very fortunate to come home to him. My heart goes out to the people who don't have a person to go to now."