Keith Urban Says He Would Go Back to ‘American Idol’

A little over a year after American Idol ended its record-breaking 15-season run, the singing competition reality show is coming back, and Keith Urban might just return with it. Just 13 months after the show ended its run on Fox, American Idol found a new home with ABC, who confirmed on May 9 that the popular television show will return on its network. And now Urban is playing coy about returning himself.

CMT recently caught up with Urban and the country star revealed that while he's not planning on opening his own restaurant anytime soon, he may just head back to American Idol for some extra-curricular activity.

"I've got a lot of things I want to do, but for me, it's got to be music-centric," Urban told CMT when asked if he wanted to open his own bar like a lot of other country stars in recent years. "It's just got to have a music connection."

American Idol has the perfect tie-in to that music connection Urban is looking for, which is why his return to the show might just be the perfect fit. Of course, the singer is staying mum about what may or may not happen.

"There’s a lot of moving parts," Urban says. "That’s a good political answer, isn’t it? But it’s also quite true of the state of it right now. There’s a lot of moving parts in everybody’s camps. We’ll see what happens."

If he were to return, Urban would join pop superstar Katy Perry, who was announced as the reboot's first judge on May 16. The country superstar previously served as a judge for four seasons alongside Randy Jackson, Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj and most recently, Harry Connick, Jr. and Jennifer Lopez. And throughout its run, American Idol was very kind to country music as well, launching the careers of stars like Carrie Underwood, Scotty McCreery, Kellie Pickler and Kelly Clarkson.

