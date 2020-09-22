Surprise! Kelly Clarkson says she's got two holiday songs up her sleeve this year, and one of them will be an original duet with none other than the country Christmas crooner himself, Brett Eldredge.

The singer's other holiday release will be a cover song, she shared in a recent interview with the Sunday Today With Willie Geist podcast. "So it's like an A/B side thing that's coming out for Christmas," Clarkson explains.

It's been seven years since she shared Wrapped in Red, her 2013 batch of holiday tunes. But Clarkson says that the new Christmas material will be a way to tide fans over until her next project comes out, and it will also serve as a bright spot at the end of a tough year.

"Fans are always asking, 'Can you just drop anything?' Everyone is sad. Everyone is feeling it,"the singer says. "'The world has gone to crap! Can you just release something?'"

For his part, Eldredge's love of Christmas music is well-documented. The singer's Christmas collection, Glow, was a big hit after its release in 2016. Since then, that album has lent its name to the singer's series of Christmas tours.

Aside from the fact that she wrote it herself, Clarkson hasn't shared any details about her new collaboration with Eldredge. She has, however, opened up about her upcoming album, which she says is her "most personal one to date" and will delve into the stages of a relationship from start to finish. The singer said that the writing process for that project was especially therapeutic in the wake of her recent divorce from Brandon Blackstock.