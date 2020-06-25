Brett Eldredge takes fans on a nostalgic "Sunday Drive" in a new song he released on Friday (June 26).

The title track of Eldredge's upcoming album, Sunday Drive, his new song is a piano-laden stunner, in which Eldredge remembers weekend drives with his parents. "We were watchin' the world through an open window / Trees lined up like dominoes / This old car could find its own way home / It's the ordinary things that mean so much," he recounts in the chorus.

"That's where I learned it all from them / To fight, to love, to laugh again," Eldredge continues. "Man, I thought we were only wastin' time / Out on a Sunday drive."

By the end of the song, it's Eldredge in the driver's seat, and his parents in his former backseat spot. It's a poignant story about aging, family and the simple moments that you'll always remember.

In a press release, Eldredge shares that he first heard "Sunday Drive" -- written by Barry Dean, Don Mescall and Steve Robson -- years ago, while he was an intern at Universal Music Publishing Group. "I worked in the basement tape room transferring CDs into MP3s," he explains.

"I loved listening to all of the incredible songwriters’ songs and was always blown away by what people could create from their soul. One day I stumbled upon this song called "Sunday Drive," and I was stopped in my tracks. I couldn't believe a song could be written by someone else but feel like every word and melody was every part of my life existence," Eldredge remembers. "I secretly/selfishly hoped and prayed no one would record it so that one day when the time was right, I could record it and make it something extremely special."

Sunday Drive, the album, is set for release on July 10. Eldredge worked with Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, the Grammy-winning producers who helmed Kacey Musgraves' acclaimed Golden Hour, to produce the new music, which he recorded largely in Chicago. The Illinois native took his co-producers to his hometown of Paris before their recording sessions.

“I think you have to give yourself permission to do anything in life, to be brave a little bit,” Eldredge reflects of his new music. “I got to a certain point where I was doing something in repetition and it was all really good … but I felt like I wasn’t giving enough of myself. It took a lot of self-awareness to finally realize that if I do really have a lot more in me, then I’ve got to step up and I’ve got to take that step off the edge. And I think enough time of doing it the same way made me realize it’s time to do it big.”