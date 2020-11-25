Dolly Parton, Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge Will Celebrate ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’

Country queen Dolly Parton, the unstoppable duo Dan + Shay and effortless crooner Brett Eldredge are among the country artists scheduled to appear during this year's Christmas in Rockefeller Center special on NBC.

To air Wednesday, Dec. 2 from 8-10PM ET, the seasonal program will also include appearances from Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, Meghan Trainor, Goo Goo Dolls, Pentatonix, Jimmy Fallon, Tori Kelly, Leslie Odom Jr. and Earth, Wind and Fire, as MusicRow reports.

This season's Christmas in Rockefeller Center is the 88th iteration of both the annual festivities and New York City's iconic Christmas tree for which they celebrate. Each holiday season, the ceremony serves as a spectacular display of Christmas cheer; the TV special brings that joy to countless homes.

Laine Hardy Shines on Acoustic 'Please Come Home for Christmas'

"Every year our viewers look forward to NBC's iconic tree-lighting ceremony," says Doug Vaughan, NBC Entertainment's executive vice president of special programs. "There's something special about kicking off the holiday season with such an awe-inspiring event."

In addition to showing the lightning of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, the TV special will encompass a series of duets involving some of the big-name country music stars listed above.

That means Parton will team up with Fallon for a number, as well as Eldredge with Clarkson and Trainor with Earth, Wind and Fire. Of course, the world-famous Rockettes will also perform in the celebrated show that has become a staple of the holiday season at the iconic Rockefeller Center venue.

To support a spirit of giving, the special will also feature moments throughout the broadcast where viewers will have the opportunity to donate to Red Nose Day. Red Nose Day is a charity with the mission to end child poverty by funding programs that keep children safe, healthy and educated.

Be sure to tune into NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center this Dec. 2.