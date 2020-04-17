Brett Eldredge has announced the upcoming release of his fifth studio album. The Ilinois native is set to release Sunday Drive on July 10.

The singer-songwriter switched up his approach to making music dramatically this time around in response to feeling that he had more to offer musically than his most recent output. He stripped down to basics and began the new songs completely by himself, with just a flip phone, Polaroid camera, notebook and guitar as his tools, and Eldredge enlisted Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, the Grammy-winning producers who helmed Kacey Musgraves' acclaimed Golden Hour, to produce the new music.

“I think you have to give yourself permission to do anything in life, to be brave a little bit,” Eldredge says in a press release. “I got to a certain point where I was doing something in repetition and it was all really good… but I felt like I wasn’t giving enough of myself. It took a lot of self-awareness to finally realize that if I do really have a lot more in me, then I’ve got to step up and I’ve got to take that step off the edge. And I think enough time of doing it the same way made me realize it’s time to do it big.”

Eldredge took his producers on a visit to his hometown of Paris, Ill., before spending weeks together in Shirk Studios in Chicago to record Sunday Drive. He worked with longtime collaborator Ross Copperman on one key track of the new album titled "Crowd My Mind," which a press release describes as a "jazz-tinted ballad" that's "laced with nostalgia as Eldredge and Copperman’s lyrics describe the feeling of missing a loved one."

That track will be available for instant download along with "Where the Heart Is," a mid-tempo acoustic song that Eldredge co-wrote with Jessie Jo Dillon and Tyler Johnson. Fans who pre-order Sunday Drive will also receive an instant download of the album's lead single, "Gabrielle," which Eldredge dropped early Friday (April 17). The piano-driven ballad marks Eldredge's first new music since his seventh No. 1 hit, "Love Someone," in 2018.

Eldredge is also launching his first-ever official fan club, the Locals, to coincide with the album's release. Named for the singer's love of traveling like a local, Eldredge wanted to "curate a space that feels like home." The Locals will update fans on new music and more Eldredge news before the general public. Details are available at Eldredge's website.

Warner Music Nashville