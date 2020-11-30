Kelly Clarkson has been granted primary custody of her two children, 6-year-old River Rose and 4-year-old Remington Alexander, amid her divorce from her husband, Brandon Blackstock.

A Los Angeles County judge ruled in favor of the singer in late October, according to People.

Although Clarkson and Blackstock will continue to share physical and legal custody of their kids, Clarkson now has primary physical custody of the two youngsters. However, Blackstock will video chat with River and Remington "at a mutually agreed upon time" daily, per the judge's ruling.

“The Court finds that under the circumstances present in this case, the interest in providing stability and continuity for the minor children weighs in favor of Petitioner [Clarkson] having primary custody," explains the ruling, adding that co-parenting has proven difficult for Clarkson and Blackstock because "the level of conflict between the parents has increased" and there are "issues of trust between them."

Clarkson, River and Remington are currently living in the Los Angeles area, where Blackstock — who is living in Montana — will visit the children. Holidays, too, have been laid out in detail: River and Remington reportedly spent Thanksgiving break with their dad, and will be with him from Dec. 19 until 2PM on Christmas; after that time, Clarkson has them through New Year's.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock, a talent manager, in June; they'd been married since October of 2013. He is the son of Narvel Blackstock, Reba McEntire's ex-husband, making him her stepson and Clarkson and McEntire in-laws.

Clarkson and Blackstock have, for the most part, kept their divorce proceedings private in an effort to protect their children. In addition to River and Remington, Blackstock has two children, Savannah and Seth, from a previous relationship.

"I'm usually very open and I usually talk about everything, but in this case, I will talk a little bit here and there about how it affects me personally, but probably won't go too far into it," Clarkson shared on an episode of her talk show, "because, you know, I'm a mama bear and my kids come first."

Details will, however, come out in her new music, the artist has said.