This Level of Littering is New

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The county road out by us has always been the dump for stupid lazy people who won't go to the dump. In all my years I've seen animals of all kinds, from horses to dogs. Branches are a big one too, and tires always make their way to the side of the road. Bags of leaves are popular this time of year, and in a few weeks, the Christmas trees will start showing up. Old kitchen appliances seem to make an appearance every once in a while, and this weekend, something new. Apparently, someone got some new furniture last week because their old furniture ended up on the road. It's so handy though if someone has a flat tire there, you can wait in comfort while someone changes the tire. You people are all pieces of ---- and I hope I catch you someday.