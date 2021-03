The Gazette reports an attempted kitten rescue went awry Wednesday night on the Rims below Swords Park when a young woman found herself stuck after she made her way down the rocky terrain trying to rescue the stranded animal. A friend with her called 911, and Billings firefighters responded shortly after 10 p.m. A rescuer descended and propped up ladders, then secured a rope to her and the two climbed back to the top of the Rims.