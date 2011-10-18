Lady Antebellum Reveal 2012 Tour Dates

Lady Antebellum haven’t even launched the first leg of their Own the Night Tour yet, but they are already gearing up for the second leg in 2012. The new arena dates run from January 27 in Tulsa, Okla. through June 29 in Indianapolis, Ind., and will feature Darius Rucker and Thompson Square sharing opening act duties.

While the Own the Night Tour is not the first headlining trek for Lady Antebellum, it will be the first time the award-winning trio is headlining arenas. Last year they spent many months headlining theaters from coast to coast.

“This is the tour we’ve always dreamed of putting together,” says Lady A’s Charles Kelley in a press release. “We got to help design the stage and really collaborate on new production ideas, and now we’re just really trying to hone in on the perfect set list to give the fans a cool mix of hits and some of their favorite songs from the new record. Plus, we’ve been working on some really intimate moments for our show, where we can really break things down and be close to the crowd. I can’t wait for the next nine months!”

Fans can begin to purchase their seats for the first leg of the tour starting on October 28. The 2011 trek is set to kick off on November11 in Knoxville, Tenn. Dates for the entire tour can be seen on Lady A’s official website.

Lady Antebellum 2012 Tour Dates:

1/27 – Tulsa, Okla.



1/28 – Des Moines, Iowa



1/29 – Bloomington, Ill.



2/3 – Huntington, W.V.



2/4 – State College, Pa.



2/14 – Salt Lake City, Utah



2/15 – Denver, Colo.



2/18 – Dallas, Texas



2/22 – Nashville, Tenn.



2/25 – Detroit, Mich.



2/26 – Evansville, Ind.



3/2 – Bossier City, La.



3/3 – Lafayette, La.



3/9 – Chicago, Ill.



3/10 – Omaha, Neb.



3/11 – Minneapolis, Minn.



3/14 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – Canada



3/16 – Calgary, Alberta – Canada



3/17 – Edmonton, Alberta – Canada



3/19 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Canada



3/20 – Seattle, Wash.



3/21 – Eugene, Ore.



3/23 – San Jose, Calif.



3/24 – San Diego, Calif.



3/27 – Los Angeles, Calif.



3/28 – Fresno, Calif.



3/29 – Sacramento, Calif.



4/5 – Moline, Ill.



4/6 – Kansas City, Mo.



4/7 – Norman, Okla.



5/3 – New York, N.Y.



5/5 – Worcester, Mass.



5/6 – Hershey, Pa.



5/9 – Birmingham, Ala.



5/10 – Jacksonville, Fla.



5/11 – Tampa, Fla.



5/12 – West Palm Beach, Fla.



5/18 – Hartford, Ct.



5/19 – Philadelphia, Pa.



5/20 – Columbia, Md.



5/22 – Augusta, Ga.



5/31 – Cleveland, Ohio



6/1 – Pittsburgh, Pa.



6/2 – Bethel, N.Y.



6/3 – Rochester, N.Y.



6/8 – Raleigh, N.C.



6/9 – Charlotte, N.C.



6/10 – Virginia Beach, Va.



6/14 – Montreal, Quebec – Canada



6/15 – Ottawa, Ontario – Canada



6/16 – Toronto, Ontario – Canada



6/21 – St. Louis, Mo.



6/22 – Atlanta, Ga.



6/24 – Cincinnati, Ohio



6/27 – Little Rock, Ark.



6/28 – Memphis, Tenn.



6/29 – Indianapolis, Ind.