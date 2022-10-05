This Lovely Lady Has Our Hearts! And She’s Looking for a New Home
She's a ball of energy, and she loves being around us at the studio. Why not let this Lady join your household?
Lady is a pit bull mix, and she's ready to be adopted into her new forever home. The video below speaks for itself, we think she'll love whoever brings her home.
More information about this lovely Lady can be found at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter website by clicking the button below.
About Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter
Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has been around the Billings Community since 2007 and became the official city companion for sheltering animals in 2009. Since the creation of YVAS, they have become the largest animal shelter in Montana, with over 5,000 animals coming through their doors each year.
Right now, YVAS is more than just a shelter. They work toward reuniting lost pets with their owners, provide adoption services, offer foster care for pets, and go out of their way to volunteer in the community.