Laurel High School, Billings West High Fundraisers Need Your Help

Laurel High School will be holding their "Rockin' The Railyard" senior celebration again this year and they are looking to get some items donated. This an all-night, alcohol-free party that is chaperoned. The roughly 150 graduating seniors will be kept safe and off the streets that night while playing games. And I realize that just about every school has an event like this, Laurel is the school that reached out for a little publicity. For more information, you can visit their Facebook Page.

Another fundraiser will be held Thursday night at The Den on the west end of town. Billings West High Girls Softball is raising money for equipment and travel. They didn't get to play at all last year, due to Covid, and subsequently weren't able to raise any money either. The event will run from 6 p.m. until 8:30. So you can grab a bite to eat. Order a beverage or beverages and take part in the silent auction.

I'm a big fan of the kids doing the fundraising. I think it teaches them a life lesson about having to put in a little work sometimes to get your goal accomplished.

Pet peeve time. If your child is selling something, I will buy it. But, I want to buy it from your kid. In person. I want to hear them do their sales pitch that they have been working on. It helps them grow as a person. And I hardly ever see your kid anymore.

We've all worked with that parent who would bring in a sheet for you to sign. Then what seems like months later, they walk up one day with whatever you committed to and demand payment. You never heard from their kid through the whole process.

Don't be that parent. Teach your kids the art of salesmanship.