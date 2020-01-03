20 Years Ago: LeAnn Rimes’ Self-Titled Album Goes Platinum

Twenty years ago today (Jan. 3, 2000), LeAnn Rimes kicked off the new year -- and the new millennium -- on a high note: It was on that date that her eponymous studio album, released on Oct. 26, 1999, went platinum, the first record to do so in the 2000s.

The 12-track LeAnn Rimes album features several Patsy Cline classics, including "Crazy" and "Leavin' on Your Mind," as well as Hank Williams' "Your Cheatin' Heart" and Rimes' own new single, "Big Deal." The record was Rimes' fourth studio album and her fourth disc to be certified platinum; it debuted at No. 1 when it was released and also landed in the Top 10 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.

Curb

The year 2000 was a big one for Rimes in other ways as well: That March, the singer made a successful crossover into the pop world with "I Need You," from the Jesus: Music From and Inspired by the Epic Mini Series soundtrack. She also appeared as herself in the blockbuster hit Coyote Ugly, performing the song "Can't Fight the Moonlight." That tune, which was released in August, became her only No. 1 hit.

This story was originally written by Gayle Thompson, and revised by Annie Zaleski.