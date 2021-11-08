“Let’s Go Brandon Rally” for Missoula Pastor Brandon Huber

The free speech rights and the Christian beliefs of Missoula-area Pastor Brandon Huber are under attack. Now, locals are planning a "Let's Go Brandon" rally to stand up for Pastor Brandon.

I spoke with Pastor Brandon's lawyer Matthew Monforton on Monday's "Montana Talks" radio show. The pastor also works part time as a realtor in Missoula, and is being targeted for his Christian beliefs by the Missoula Organization of Realtors.

Monforton says the issue comes down to a simple question- "Is the Bible hate speech? Because that's what the Missoula realtors are alleging." Monforton continued:

As your listeners may know the National Association of REALTORS recently enacted a hate speech provision that applies to all realtors, and it applies 24/7 not just when they're doing the job.

So what exactly was it that the complaint against Huber alleges was "hate speech?"

The 'hate speech' was a letter that Pastor Brandon distributed to his congregation explaining his actions. He basically said, look, we've been partners with the Missoula Food Bank. They want to distribute this, this LGBTQ pride flyer. It goes against our biblical doctrine, and so we're going to do free lunches on our own. That's it. It was it was the most polite, innocuous letter that you could possibly imagine.

Monforton tells us that local supporters are planning a "Let's Go Brandon" rally in support of Pastor Brandon Huber on November 17th, 6:30 p.m. at the Clinton Community Church.

Monforton: We need all hands on deck here. And this is at some point, if we don't stand up to this, the LGBT woke mafia is going to come after all of us.

By the way, the Missoula Organization of Realtors told The Missoulian that they did not have a comment "at this time."

Full audio of our chat with Monforton: