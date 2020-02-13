(LISTEN) Paul’s Interview of Gubernatorial Candidate Tim Fox

Attorney General Tim Fox, who is running for Governor of Montana, stopped by Cat Country 102.9 earlier this week to face The Breakfast Flakes.

Medical and Recreational Cannabis, Montana's education system, and other important topics were presented to the candidate.

In case you missed it, here is Paul's interview of Attorney General Fox in it's entirety:

PART 1 OF 3

PART 2 OF 3

PART 3 OF 3

