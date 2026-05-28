For concert fans across Montana, North Dakota, and the northern Plains, here is some unexpected sad news.

After more than 30 years in the live entertainment business, Fargo, ND, based Jade Presents announced this week that it is shutting down operations, citing rising costs, changing touring economics, and ongoing struggles in the post-pandemic concert industry.

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Jade brought hundreds of concerts to the area.

If you’ve been to a show in Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, Fargo, or countless other regional venues over the last few decades, there’s a good chance Jade Presents had something to do with it.

The company helped bring an enormous list of artists and events to this part of the country over the years, carving out a reputation as one of the region’s most recognizable independent concert promoters.

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Heartbreaking news.

In a lengthy statement posted to social media, Jade Presents described the closure as “deeply heartbreaking,” saying the company fought hard to survive an entertainment industry that has changed dramatically in recent years.

The company pointed to skyrocketing operating costs, shifting tour economics, and mounting pressure on independent promoters. Those challenges have become increasingly common nationwide.

Jade Presents also confirmed that shows scheduled at Bluestem and the UP District Festival Field will not move forward. Events planned at the Fargo Theatre and Aquarium remain uncertain as legal and logistical questions continue to unfold.

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For ticket holders, the situation is still murky.

The company said it cannot yet provide definitive information regarding refunds, reimbursements, credits, or claims because legal matters are still ongoing. They did say additional updates will be shared publicly when possible.

Concert promoters rarely get the spotlight, but they’re often the reason unforgettable nights happen in the first place. They take the financial risks, negotiate the tours, gamble on ticket sales, and hope enough fans show up to keep the ball rolling.

For many fans across Montana and the region, Jade Presents helped create some pretty incredible memories over the last three decades. Live music fans are certainly saddened to hear that the company will no longer exist.

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