LOOK: Is This the New Best Way to Enjoy Food Outdoors in Billings?

With the help of a dedicated group of volunteers known as the Downtown Billings Purple People, the Sassy Biscuit in Downtown Billings now has a new addition for patrons looking to enjoy their food outdoors. Other businesses Downtown can get one of their own as well, and it makes it look like you're eating on the grass at the park. Sound intriguing yet? Let's take a look at it.

It's called a parklet.

A parklet is essentially a public seating area that is an extension of the sidewalk. The one outside of Sassy Biscuit is going to be used as an extension of the business; where patrons can take their breakfast and coffee outside to enjoy the Spring and Summer months.

Their parklet also has synthetic grass to make it feel like you're eating in the park, on a picnic. Currently, the parklet is empty but will contain two tables with chairs to allow people to sit at a table.

Any business Downtown can apply to get one.

The Downtown Billings Alliance (DBA) Parklet Program allows any business Downtown to request a parklet for themselves. The informational application states that any parklet that is approved by the city may only be used from May 1 to October 31, and must be stored by the business during the offseason. Those wanting one must also pay the Billings Parking Division a flat rate of $2,500, which covers the entirety of the season.

The only main concern I can see with the parklets is that it takes up parking space on the curbs Downtown. However, I think many businesses Downtown would benefit from having one considering some of these spaces are quite small. Plus, sitting outside during the Summer to eat food is awesome.

