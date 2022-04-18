Would Luke Bryan Be a Bartender If He Was Never Discovered?

It's hard to think about Luke Bryan being anything other than... well, Luke Bryan. With sold out shows, a long list of No. 1 hits and a larger-than-life personality, his name has become synonymous with country music. But what if he had never been discovered?

Recently, the cast of American Idol was brave enough to ponder that question. In an ad for Season 20, all three judges — Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie — and host Ryan Seacrest imagined what their lives would have been like if they were never given a shot.

The clip shows each of them in roles other than the ones we've come to know and love them for. For Bryan, that's slinging drinks — more like shots — for patrons at his own bar while singing "One Margarita." It's not a far cry from reality, as he has a bar and restaurant in Nashville called 32 Bridge (although he hasn't tended bar there, as far as we know).

The "Up" singer shared the video on social media, noting his cocktail skills.

"I can make a mean margarita, ask the birthday girl @linabryan3, but I’m glad this ol’ music thing worked out," he writes.

Bryan's most recent album is 2020's Born Here Live Here Die Here. The country superstar is currently appearing on American Idol on Sunday and Monday nights on ABC, and he will spend the summer on the road on his Raised Up Right Tour, which launches on June 9 in Charleston, W.V., and runs through Oct. 28, when it wraps in Jacksonville, Fla. Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny will join Bryan on the road as his support acts.

44 Reasons You've Gotta Love Luke Bryan: