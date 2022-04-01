Detectives from the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office are working with the Billings Fire Department and some out-of-state agencies to determine the cause of a fire in south Billings that killed one man.

According to the YCSO press release, a structure fire was reported at 2507 Kimble Drive on Monday (3/28) after 2 am MDT, and when emergency crews arrived on the scene determined the blaze was in a trailer house at that location.

Billings Firefighters entered the residence, located a 66-year old man inside who was later identified as Edward J. Rykowski, and transferred him to a local hospital in Billings, according to the report.

Rykowski was transferred to an out-of-state hospital and later died of his injuries on Tuesday, March 29 according to the press release.

There's no indication of foul play in the incident, according to Sheriff Mike Linder, and the YCSO is working with other agencies to get more information about the victim's injuries.

The Sheriff's office is working with BFD and the ATF to determine the cause of the fire, which has not yet been determined.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

