Man Fires Gun on 1st Ave N in Billings, ‘Several Rounds’ Hit Property
The Billings Police Department is investigating another shooting near a motel in downtown Billings, after several gunshots were fired into a property, according to social media reports.
According to the @BillingsPD Twitter page, BPD officers responded at 3:33am MDT Tuesday morning (5/4) to a "weapons call" in the 1400 block of 1st Avenue North, which is next to the Lazy K-T motel.
The report says "an unknown male fired several rounds striking property," but there were no injuries, according to Billings Police.
The suspect in the Tuesday morning (5/4) 1st Avenue North shooting had not been located at the time this story was published, and an investigation is on-going, according to Billings Police Sgt. Puckett.
Only 3 days ago (Saturday 5/1), Billings Police reported two females each received a single gunshot wound in the 1400 block of 1st Avenue North, after a shooting in the same location where an unknown man fired shots early Tuesday morning (5/4).
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
