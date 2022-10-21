Thanks to Roseanne Grove for the chocolate goodies. The Mint Meltaways are as good as advertised.

We had a great crowd at the Back 9 on Thursday night for another Flakes Trip qualifying party. Thanks to Stephanie and Amy for the Mini Beers. How do those mix with Washington Apples? And if your company hasn't booked a place for their Christmas party, remember that you can rent all six golfing simulators there. And they have food and a full bar.

Yellowstone County employees protested down in front of the courthouse this week. They are looking for a little wage equality. If you haven't read about it, here you go.

Billings has its own resident moose now.

I had my first Chik-Fil-A chicken sandwich. Pretty tasty. But not something that I'm going to wait in a 20-minute line to get.

Snapped a picture of the beets at the dump in Huntley. That smell you smell in the air is money in Billings.

Taylor Swift released her tenth studio album this week. It's called "Midnights". And you'll never guess what time of day it was released.

And you know me and golf. I got out a couple of times early in the week.

But I refuse to play in the snow. I did once at Big Sky. When I got back to the clubhouse, I couldn't feel my hands or face.

Apparently, the new gourmet Proof Donuts place offers some of the Lil Pizzas entrees. I'll have to check them out. They are at 805 24th Street West, Suite 2. You'll see me there soon.

And a melancholy farewell to our friend. Renae Enberg. She and her husband owned The Powerdhorn/Muzzle Loader for many years. They became our friends through going on a bunch of Flakes trips with us.

One of the best parts of life is the people that you meet along the way.