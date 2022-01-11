So, I was watching one of our local newscasts last night and they had sent a reporter out to interview a lady who was offended by the "F-word" that some gentleman has on some flags that he has for sale. She had called the sheriff to see if there was any law against displaying bad words.

There are not. It's all protected by the first amendment.

Let me start by saying that I am the last guy who can lecture anybody about using bad language. Because I do. But there is a time and a place.

For years now, I have advocated for Facebook to not allow the "F-bomb" on their site. They edit so many other things already, taking vulgarity out should be no problem.

If you've been listening to our show, you know that I am a big fan of Kevin Costner's "Yellowstone". I think that the show is very well written and acted but it just has too much vulgarity; but maybe that's why so many people are watching.

My swearing is limited to certain categories.

I think that I have become that grumpy old guy while I'm driving. If you are tail gaiting my vehicle or doing anything to make me swerve, you get my worst stuff. My "Big Swear Words". Sorry, bud, but you had that coming (not that they can actually hear me anyway).

My "Medium Swear Words" are reserved for the golf course. Let's say I'm standing on the number six tee box and I'm only two over par. I then swing smoothly. If the ball hits a tree, sand trap, or any other item that's going to make my score higher, I then pull out my "Medium Swear Words". This category occasionally contains some words from the "Big" category. It all depends on how many strokes you've added on that last shot.

The last category is "Little Cuss Words". These are used for when the dishwater is too hot or I can't find my glasses.