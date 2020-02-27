Mark’s ACM Awards Predictions

The Academy Of Country Music announced their nominees this morning. I'm picking a few winners.

I can't pick a winner in the "Best New Female" category because I don't know any of them.

For "Event" I would usually just pick the event that has Garth Brooks in it. But "Old Town Road" has been SUCH a sensation, I'm picking Lil Nas & Billy Ray Cyrus.

I think Maren Morris had the best year of the ladies nominated for Female Artist Of The Year. She's been all over the radio with hits on country and pop stations. Plus, country music needs a female who is not one of the big names to get more radio airplay.

I hope Old Dominion gets the nod for video of the year. I was told that part of it was filmed here in Billings during a concert last year.

And if all is right in the country music universe, Luke Combs wins BOTH Male Artist Of The Year and Entertainer.

I haven't seen an artist, who was mostly unknown, have a year like he's had since Taylor Swift did years ago.

I guess we'll see Sunday, April 5th.