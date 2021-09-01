Maybe it was because I watched a couple of episodes of "Beat Bobby Flay" this weekend. I also caught a couple of episodes of Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives". One of which featured some great looking menu items from the Storm Castle Cafe in Bozeman.

But it's more likely that I was motivated to cook something that included bacon because I grabbed a pound of it during my last grocery run and I didn't want it to go to waste.

I fired up my trusty Traeger grill and proceeded to smoke and then cook my Maple, pepper bacon for about 40 minutes. I then removed it and chopped it all up (except for the three pieces that I always taste test for quality assurance) and added it to four cans of Van Camp's pork and beans. I added an onion, ground mustard, black pepper, kosher salt, garlic powder and onion powder. It turned it out pretty good.

Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media

Feel free to shoot me your best pellet grill recipes. Fall is smoking and grilling season at Mark's place. And although the Traeger app has a ton of great recipe ideas, I'm looking for the ones that are more keto friendly. Otherwise, all I seem to find are recipes that call for brown sugar or honey.

I've done the "1-2-3" ribs recipe and smoked a brisket for about a month once. And the beer can chicken was great. We did one chicken, beer can style, with a can of orange soda and it was FAB-U-LOUS! I'm looking for something new. Maybe the best recipe for wings?

Gimmee something good. It's smokin season!