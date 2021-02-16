Meat Raffle to Benefit Injured Teen

In January, Austin was involved in a terrible accident in which he suffered severe brain trauma. Since then, Austin has undergone several surgeries and is beginning to become verbal again. To honor Austin and help raise funds for his hospital bills his uncle, Brad McWilliams, with Madison River Ranch and Diamond N Meats in Livingston, is going "All out for Austin."

They are having a raffle with all the proceeds going to support Austin and his medical expenses. Tickets are $10 and the winner will receive a meat packet valued at $200 that includes the following:

2 Bison filets

2 Bison sirloin steaks

2 packs of Ground Bison

2 packs each of Bison hotdogs/Jalapeno cheese bratwurst/mango habanero bratwurst

2 packs each of our 4 flavors of Bison jerky (original, hot honey, peppered, and teriyaki)

Photo courtesy of Madison River Bison and Beef

Also, through the end of February, Madison River Ranch is offering a special deal. Austin is an aspiring football player with his eye on the NFL, as number 56, Madison River Ranch is offering a "56 Pack." The "56 Pack" is $56 and consists of six of any of the following items:

1 lb ground bison

Bison/pork hotdogs

Bison/pork smoked Jalapeno and cheese bratwurst

Bison/pork smoked Mango and habanero bratwurst

Original Bison jerky

Hot Honey Bison jerky

Peppered Bison jerky

Teriyaki Bison jerky

8 oz Bison sirloin

If you would like a "56 Pack" please email Brad at brad@madisonranch.org or by clicking the button below. In your email please include: your name, what items you would like in your package, and where you would like to pick up (Bozeman or Three Forks).

All profits from the packages will be donated to the family to help cover medical expenses. These "56 Packs" will be available now through the 56th day on 2021 (February 25th).

Madison River Ranch Bison and Beef aims to provide only the finest quality GMO/antibiotic/hormone free, pasture raised bison meat to their customers.

