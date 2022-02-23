Help Montana Vets and You Could Win Dream Alaska Fishing Trip

Montana has a lot of great fishing, no doubt about it. From the blue-ribbon trout streams in the mountains to the non-stop action on the Big Horn, to the monster walleye hiding in the depths of Fort Peck, anglers in Big Sky Country have thousands of great spots to chase their favorite fish. Obviously, we lack really big ocean fish like halibut, which can only be found in the sea.

How about a fishing trip to Alaska?

For many Montana anglers, the chance to fish in Alaska is a bucket-list adventure. The opportunity to experience gorgeous, rugged scenery on the wild, Alaska coastline and catch fish (lots of really big fish) can be a once-in-a-lifetime dream, often restricted by budget. Getting to Alaska, hiring a guide, and getting your fish back home and into your freezer can easily cost thousands of dollars. Or, you could spend $10 for a raffle ticket and win the Alaska Halibut Fishing trip package from Montana Veterans Meat Locker.

You are practically guaranteed to catch big fish.

The 6 day/5 night excursion (for two) starts with airfare and ground transportation to Yakutat, Alaska, where you'll then get to spend three fulls days fishing on a chartered fishing boat with Bottom to Top Charters. The package includes an awesome, knowledgeable captain, as well as all the bait and gear you'll need to catch halibut, salmon, lingcod, and more.

Win, pick your travel dates, show up, fish.

Accommodations and food in Yakutat are included, as are tips and licensing during your stay. You'll also get $1,000 for processing, wrapping, and shipping your freshly caught fish back home to Montana.

Buy a raffle ticket and you'll support Montana Veterans Meat Locker.

The Montana Veterans Meat Locker gives out thousands of pounds of meat to Montana veteran families each year. Their processing costs alone were over $105,000 in 2021, said organizer Chris Grudzinski. The non-profit receives no federal funding and operates on community donations, volunteers, and fundraisers like their Alaska Halibut Fishing Trip Raffle. Grudzinski says their raffles raise about 90% of their annual budget. As for the fishing in Alaska... he said it's pretty epic.

I can attest to the success of this charter as me being a Purple Heart Veteran fished with them and I take a group of Combat Veterans up there every year and fish with this Charter...

Adding,

...It is an amazing experience and we all come home with 100-150 pounds of halibut each year and only fish for two days. This raffle is 3 full days of fishing for halibut, rockfish, sea bass, ling cod, salmon (depending on the time of year the the fish).

You can request your $10 raffle tickets by reaching out on the Montana Veterans Meat Locker Facebook page, or call or text Chris at 406-860-9683. Email vetsmeatlocker.mt@gmail.com. The winning ticket will be drawn on April 29, and the Alaska trip can be booked in 2022 or 2023. Need not be present to win and raffle tickets can be mailed.