Wyoming Super Tag Raffle Raises Over a Million for Conservation
The Wyoming Super Tag raffle raised $1.6 million for conservation in 2022.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s program saw another record-breaking round of ticket sales.
Created by Gov. Matt Mead and the Wyoming Legislature in 2013, the Super Tag raffle provides hunters opportunities for hunting licenses and raises money for wildlife management in Wyoming. This year 124,602 tickets were sold, nearly a 1.5% increase from last year.
This fall hunters will pursue bighorn sheep, moose, mountain goat, elk, wild bison, deer, pronghorn, black bear, gray wolf and mountain lion or a combination of three species of their choice with the Trifecta. The 2022 winners determined through a random draw are:
- Super Tag Trifecta: James Kozisek, Wyoming
- Antelope: Lance Bethke, Idaho
- Deer: Kevin Rembert, Texas
- Elk: Marius Maree, Oklahoma
- Bighorn sheep: Albert Betteridge, Connecticut
- Black bear: Tyler Hanson, Indiana
- Gray wolf: Shane Campbell, Oregon
- Moose: Justin Novinska, Wisconsin
- Mountain goat: Carl D. Phillips, Washington
- Mountain lion: Hannah Lockhard, Arkansas
- Wild bison: Keith Reau, Wyoming
The Super Tag Trifecta, pronghorn, bear, gray wolf, and moose hunters only purchased one ticket each to win.
Tickets for the 2023 Super Tag raffle are on sale now until January 31, 2023.