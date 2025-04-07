Montana Youth Diabetes: Big Raffle Items for a Popular Fundraiser

Diabetes is not typically something that most of us think about when we think of childhood illnesses. Thanks to the old Wilford Brimley ad campaign, we probably think of diabetes as something that older people acquire from eating too many sweets, drinking too much, and not getting enough exercise. This is Type 2 diabetes.

However, Type 1 diabetes is very much a younger person thing; it was once known as "juvenile diabetes". The cause of Type 1 diabetes is not completely understood. It's believed to be a combination of genetics and environmental factors.

New cases of Type 1 diabetes in young people are increasing, according to the CDC. As of 2021, there were roughly 304,000 Type 1 diabetes cases among young people under age 20 in the US.

Health Tech: What You Need To Know About Montana's Data Privacy Legislation

Nick Jonas was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 13. - Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images

Hundreds of Montana kids have Type 1 diabetes.

Brooke, my niece, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when she was 17. She was an active teen with a relatively healthy diet. She played high school volleyball and spent most weekends hiking or being outdoors. Her Type 1 diagnosis seemed to come out of the blue, which is typically the case.

The Montana Youth Diabetes Alliance is hosting its Spring Fundraising Raffle 2025, and this is an excellent opportunity to support the organization and potentially win one of three incredible prize baskets, each valued at a minimum of $2,500!

The destination baskets include: guns, hotel stays, fine dining, fly fishing trips, hunting trips, health and beauty, event tickets, silver bullion, and much more. One ticket ($25 each or 6 for $100) gives you three chances to win. A representative I spoke with today said that new items are being added to the baskets daily. The drawing will be held on May 17 at Missouri River Brewing in Helena. You don't have to be present to win.

Win one of three incredible "destination" gift baskets. Credit Canva

Due to Montana's somewhat quirky lottery rules, you cannot purchase these raffle tickets online (you CAN donate, however, to Montana Youth Diabetes Alliance HERE). To purchase raffle tickets, please call:

Tonya at 406-461-2185

Shannon at 406-459-5181

Mary at 406-202-4172

The Spring Fundraising Raffle helps pay for Montana Youth Diabetes Alliance summer camp scholarships. The annual gathering on Flathead Lake hosts up to 185 kids each summer.

