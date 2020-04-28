Michael Franti Cancels Billings Show, No Word on Chesney Concert

Michael Franti is cancelling some of his "Word Hard & Be Nice" tour dates, including a show planned for Billings.

Franti was scheduled to perform at The Pub Station on Monday, July 6, but has cancelled that date, along with 18 other shows. Two of his tour dates in Colorado have been rescheduled to summer 2021.

Thank you for your patience, your support, and for understanding how hard this decision was for myself, my band, crew and our full team. Much love. -Michael Franti

According to a press release, those who purchased tickets online or by phone for Michael Franti at The Pub Station will have their refunds processed automatically. Other refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

Michael Franti is scheduled to open for Kenny Chesney's Chillaxification Tour at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on July 5. At the time of this press release, there was no update on that show and this announcement EXCLUDES those tour dates.