Jordan Davis, Blackhawk Coming to Red Oxx Events Lawn

We just filled in two more dates on your summer 2020 country concert calendar, with The Pub Station presenting shows at The Red Oxx Events Lawn.

Singer-songwriter Jordan Davis will perform on Friday, July 3 at 7pm. Tickets are $34 in advance / day or show.

Jordan just won Best New Country Artist at the iHeart Radio Music Awards and was recently nominated for ACM New Male Artist of the Year. He was also named Billboard’s Top New Country Artist of 2018 as well as Country Aircheck/Mediabase’s Most Heard New Artist of 2018.

Blackhawk returns to Billings for a show on the Red Oxx Events Lawn on Tuesday, July 7 at 7pm. Tickets are $35 in advance / day of show.

For more than 20 years, BlackHawk has shared a unique sense of harmony with their voices, their songs and their fans. It’s a harmony that has sold over 7 million albums, scored some of the most distinctive country radio hits of the ‘90s, and still draws tens of thousands of fans to their electrifying live performances.

Tickets for Jordan Davis and Blackhawk go on-sale this Friday (3/6) 10am MST at the Pub Station Box Office (2502 1st Ave N), by calling (919) 653 – 0443, or CLICK HERE.