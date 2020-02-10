Diamond Rio will bring more than 30 chart topping country songs, including four Billboard number one hits, when they stop in Billings next month.

The six time Vocal Group of the Year winners (CMA / ACM) will perform at The Pub Station on Monday, March 23 at 8pm.

Diamond Rio signed to Arista Records and in 1991 with the release of “Meet In The Middle” became the first country music group in history to reach No. 1 with a debut single. The band is also known for their hits “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” “One More Day,” “Beautiful Mess,” “Unbelievable,” “In A Week or Two,” and more. They released their first-ever autobiography, Beautiful Mess: The Story of Diamond Rio on Thomas Nelson in 2009.

Tickets for Diamond Rio go on-sale this Friday (2/14) at 10am, and will be available at the Pub Station box office (2502 First Avenue North), by calling (919) 653-0443, or CLICK HERE.

*ONLINE ONLY presale available Thursday, 2/13 from 10AM – 10PM for Pub Station’s Facebook fans and email subscribers.