Miranda Lambert took to social media to show appreciation for her husband Brendan McLoughlin on their two-year wedding anniversary. The singer's Tuesday (Jan. 26) post shows the couple in a candid moment of vulnerability, dressed up alongside a black-and-white horse.

The picture looks to have been snapped during filming of her "Settling Down" music video, which features McLoughlin as a co-star. The video was filmed on Lambert's Tennessee farm and shot by Blythe Thomas, who is credited with Lambert's latest Instagram video. The horse's name is Gibson.

"2 years hitched!!" Lambert writes alongside her picture. McLoughlin is tagged, and minutes later, he share his own tribute on his Instagram.

"Happy anniversary to this amazing woman," McLoughlin writes in his own post, showing a picture of Lambert at the stove with a laugh-out-loud apron around her waist.

If the couple has plans for their anniversary, fans will have to wait to find out what they are. Since the traditional holiday break in Nashville, both Lambert and McLoughlin have stayed quiet on social media; in fact, until their anniversary, he hadn't shared anything new on Instagram since before Christmas, and she'd only uploaded a handful of photos. While shirtless pictures and videos of McLoughlin have populated her socials in the past, the singer doesn't get too aggressive unless it's time to promote something, like a high-charting song, a new single or a new album or tour.

Lambert and McLoughlin married months after meeting, on Jan. 26, 2019. They kept it a secret until just after Valentine's Day that year, when she shared a photo of them together -- the first indication of their relationship -- on Instagram. Since then, he's slowly emerged into the spotlight and she's slowly felt more and more comfortable talking about domestic life.

The former New York City police officer has never been married but was previously engaged. Lambert was married once before, to fellow country star Blake Shelton.

