Missoula in Cluck: Chick-fil-A Ready to Play Chicken Next Week

Missoulians will no longer have to drive two hours to get their chicken sandwich and waffle fries. That's because the Garden City's own version of the franchise will finally spread its wings and open for business next week.

The Atlanta-based company has been gearing up to open only its third Montana location in Missoula since earlier this year, following stores that were opened previously in Kalispell and Billings.

Chick-fil-A announced this morning the restaurant on North Reserve will open on November 10th. The eatery will be open between 6 am and 10 pm for dine-in, carry-out, and drive-thru customers Monday through Saturday. A multi-lane drive-thru will stay open for customers until 11 pm on Friday and Saturday.

Chick-fil-A will have local owner and help Missoula hunger programs

Like its other outlets, the Missoula Chick-fil-A will be a franchised Owner/Operator business. Jonathan Lovette, who started working for the company in South Carolina in 2003. He worked at the corporate office in Atlanta before moving to Colorado.

In honor of the opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America, with the funds helping Missoula-area agencies to fight hunger.

Chick-fil-A takes a different approach to customer service, including the system where an employee walks up to drive-thru customer cars to directly take their order. Those orders can include favorites like the company's signature Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, sauces waffle fries, and salads.

The Missoula Chick-fil-A will employ 125-people.