Mom of Fallen Wyoming Marine Sounds Off on Biden

"That feckless, dementia-ridden piece of crap just sent my son to die." The mother of a fallen Marine from Wyoming is sounding off on President Joe Biden.

Kathy McCollum is the mother of Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum. He was one of 13 service members, including 11 Marines, who were killed in the suicide bombing attack at the Kabul airport last week.

The bombing occurred following the Biden Administration's disastrous withdrawal plan, which has left US troops forced to evacuate American and Afghan allies out of the Kabul airport.

In addition to calling Biden a "feckless, dementia-ridden piece of crap," she says this would have never happened if Trump were still the president. “All you Democrats… who voted for [Biden], you just killed my son."

Kathy McCollum called into the national radio talk show "Wilkow Majority" hosted by Andrew Wilkow. She told the host that she was so angry she couldn't even shed tears for her own son.

As the UK Daily Mail reports, Lance Cpl. McCollum and his wife were getting ready for the arrival of their first baby due in September. His wife, who goes by GiGi, shared this on social media:

'I lost my best friend. And nothing will ever make that hurt less. He would’ve been the best dad.

Support for the family came pouring in over the weekend. As Glenn Woods reports, more than $500,000 has already been raised thanks to a GoFundMe account. Glenn's report says that Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum is a former resident of Bondurant, Wyoming, and a 2019 graduate of Jackson Hole High School.