Monday: Flakes Live From Jamaica, Jeff Dunham Skybox Giveaway

An airplane full of Cat Country 102.9 fans left Billings Logan International airport at 6am on Thursday morning for the annual "Flakes Trip." Mark & Paul are spending the week in Jamaica with 126 listeners and will send back some of the sun and fun to Billings when they broadcast live from Iberostar Grand Hotel Rose Hall in Montego Bay on Monday (1/21) from 6-8am.

The first photos from the trip surfaced early on Friday morning when Mark Wilson sent this text message: "Just slept eleven hours. Making coffee right now. Not sure what day it is."

Here is a view from Mark's room. (No one will ever know where Paul stays.)

Photo: Mark Wilson

And here's a local who sells things from his surf board.

Photo: Mark Wilson

Tune in on Monday morning from 6-8am to find out what exactly Mark & Paul bought from him.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Jeff Dunham will be at MetraPark this Sunday, January 27th at 3pm. Cat Country 102.9 will have your last chance to win tickets all this week. And after 8am, we announce the SKYBOX winner who shared the STRANGEST / WORST CHRISTMAS GIFT STORY.