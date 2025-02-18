The Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW), in collaboration with Rocky Mountain College, is set to inspire young women to explore the dynamic field of occupational therapy through their upcoming program, "Occupational Therapy in Action."

The event is scheduled for Saturday, March 15, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, at Rocky Mountain College's advanced facility located at 1511 Poly Drive in Billings, Montana. This program caught my eye because my 8-year-old kid has been getting "OT" since she was a toddler. I'm so grateful for the progress they've made in helping her recover from an in-utero stroke.

An introduction to a potentially rewarding career.

The two-hour program is for girls in grades 6-12, and it will offer a hands-on introduction to occupational therapy. Participants will explore activities such as sensory integration, adaptive cooking, dressing techniques tailored for various health conditions, and the application of assistive technology to support clients.

Guided by seasoned occupational therapy faculty and current students, attendees will gain practical insights and firsthand experience in the field.

Occupational therapy is a rapidly growing profession. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment for occupational therapists is projected to grow 14 percent from 2023 to 2033, much faster than the average for all occupations. This surge is driven by the increasing needs of an aging population and the rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes and obesity.

The nationwide median annual wage for occupational therapists in 2023 was $96,370. Occupational Therapists in Montana make slightly less, with a mean pay between $47,660 and $87,380 annually in 2023.

In a press release, Kally Dreikosen, Member Experience Manager with GSMW, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration:

We're excited to partner with Rocky Mountain College for this program. This initiative allows us to shape lives through meaningful action, providing young women with practical experience through engaged and experiential learning activities.

The Explore Occupational Therapy class is just $5. Non-Girl Scout participants will receive a complimentary Girl Scout membership, a $25 value, and all attendees will be awarded a special patch commemorating their participation. Interested individuals are encouraged to register by March 8, 2025.

For more information or to register, visit GSMW's website or contact Kally Dreikosen at customercare@gsmw.org or 406-252-0488.

