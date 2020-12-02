Montana Has a Shot at 2nd US House Seat, Here’s Why

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Let me tell you about the chatter I am increasingly hearing from those in the know here in Montana: we have a shot at getting a second seat in the US House of Representatives. Even with our state's very poor response rate during the latest US Census count? Yes. At least that is what I am hearing.

Montana used to have two members of the US House of Representatives. Ron Marlenee (R-MT) represented the East, and Pat Williams (D-MT) represented the West, but we lost the extra seat in the 1990s due to our low population. With Montana recently crossing the 1 million population mark, insiders are increasingly optimistic that we could get that second seatback.

Here's the challenge: with illegal immigrants constantly flooding into other states, those numbers have been included in Census counts, and therefore Congressional representation has been based, in part, due to the illegal immigration numbers in the count. How can Montana compete with that?

Here's why I think folks are increasingly optimistic, especially this week. As Fox News Radio reports: