A Montana Highway Patrol trooper had to be airlifted to Billings Clinic after "multiple blood clots" were found in his legs, groin, and lungs, according to the @MTHwyPatrol Twitter Page.

According to the post, MHP Trooper Joel Gramm was "emergency medical flown" from the Glendive Medical Center to Billings on Saturday (6/26), after discovering the blood clots.

Trooper Gramm remains hospitalized at the Billings Clinic, according to the post, and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with medical expenses. The GoFundMe page for the Gramm family hopes to raise a total of $7,500 to offset expenses while Trooper Gramm is recovering, and unable to work.

Joel Gramm is a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol & is the family’s sole provider which makes an already scary & stressful situation even more scary & stressful. -GoFundMe page for Joel Gramm

Barbara O'Dea started the GoFundMe for the Gramm's, and on her Facebook page said the family is going through "a very scary difficult time," and hopes the community will help "lift the financial burden & allow Joel to focus on healing his body."

The GoFundMe page says the Gramm family has been battling a "seemingly never ending season of trials over the last few years & even when they are weak & weary they continue to be a testament to a strong faith in the Lord."

If you would like to donate to Montana Highway Trooper Gramm's GoFundMe page, CLICK HERE to find out more. In person donations can be also be made at Stockman Bank, attention Joel & Jessica Gramm.

At the time this story was published, over $1500 of the $7500 goal has already been raised.

