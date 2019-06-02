Montana Is 18th Most Dangerous State In America

Using 2017 FBI data published last year, SafeHome.org has released a study on the Most Dangerous States in America. Population, violent crime trend, violent crimes, property crime trends, property crime and citizen-to-officer-ratio was analyzed to rank the states.

The Top 5 Most Dangerous States in America according to the study:

New Mexico Louisiana Mississippi Arkansas Alabama

Montana was ranked the 18th Most Dangerous State in America in the study with Wyoming 30th. Pew Research Center reports there are " large geographic variations in crime rates."

In 2017, there were more than 600 violent crimes per 100,000 residents in Alaska, New Mexico and Tennessee. By contrast, Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont had rates below 200 violent crimes per 100,000 residents. And while Chicago has drawn widespread attention for its soaring murder total in recent years, its murder rate in 2017 – 24.1 murders and non-negligent manslaughters per 100,000 residents – was less than half of the rates in St. Louis (66.1 per 100,000) and Baltimore (55.8 per 100,000). -PewResearch.org

Violent crime in Montana is trending up over the past 25 years with 140 violent crimes per 100,000 residents reported in 1993 and 368 in 2018.

There is some good news to report. While at least six-in-ten Americans think there was more crime compared to the previous year, Violent Crime has actually dropped 49 percent since 1993.