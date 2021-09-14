Montana Law Changes Allowing Motorcycles to Lane Split.

Today I will be two-finger typing about motorcycles in Montana. There are two sides that most folks are on when it comes to bikes. One side will say that they are dangerous and wearing a helmet should be a law. The other side just wants their freedom and they feel like being able to ride gives them that. They just ask that other motorists keep an eye out for bikes.

Starting October 1st, Montana Law changes to allow in something called "Lane Splitting". From what I can understand, there will be certain situations in our state where there are traffic slowdowns (20 mph or less), or when traffic comes to a complete stop, motorcycles will be able to "lane split". That means that they will be able to drive between vehicles. So don't be surprised if you look out your window, you might see someone on a bike driving between you and the guy in the next lane.

I know that not everybody is going to be a fan of this and to tell the truth, most drivers out there won't know what lane splitting is or that it's legal.

The reason that they did this was for biker safety. Researchers say that lane splitting makes it safer for riders in heavy traffic situations where there are frequent stops and starts.

I don't have a motorcycle anymore. I sold mine a long time ago because I didn't feel comfortable with my ability to ride in heavy traffic situations. I was in my twenties at the time and was not afraid of speed. In later years, I would learn that you could still hurt yourself when riding. Even when it's a four-wheeler.

