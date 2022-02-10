Paul Learned the Scary Way to Not Text &#038; Drive

Paul Learned the Scary Way to Not Text & Drive

Credit: SHSPhotography

It was a beautiful Saturday last weekend when I was on my way home from the cows. I had a lot going on, a lot on my mind, when I got a text from my daughter.

She had told me that she found a great Air BnB for the wedding in May. I got into some serious discussion with her at the time via text which really occupied my thoughts while traveling on the dirt road.

Then in a flash, I passed a pickup coming in the opposite direction that was so close to my window I about jumped out of my seat.

You see folks, I was so preoccupied with my messaging I almost killed someone else, myself, and my dog. I was so ashamed, that guy should have turned around and beat my behind.

Get our free mobile app

I told my son about it when I got home and told him I've learned my lesson. NO more messaging while driving. I'll answer a phone call or carry on with a conversation but that does not occupy my eyes. That was foolish and irresponsible and I could have taken someone else's life with my stupidity.

I know it's legal to talk on your phone outside the city but texting? NO NO. Needless to say, it's a lesson that scared me to my senses.

 

My guardian angel was looking out for me that day and I am so grateful I did not take the life of someone else.

I was only doing about 40 mph at the time so those signs on the highway carry an important message.

The signs should say don't text or you're next.

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.

CHECK THEM OUT: States With the Best and Worst Commutes

 

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Filed Under: distracted driving, montana, Montana Highways
Categories: Billings News, Travel
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top