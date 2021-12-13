Montana Man’s Beloved Raft Stolen, Story Shared Over 7,000 Times

The recent theft of a raft in Billings has gone viral on Facebook.

Billings resident Shane Fergusson shared a post on Facebook last week (12/5) pleading for the recovery of his beloved raft, named The Lucy Tuesday. Fergusson discovered the theft when he stopped by his Lockwood storage unit to drop off some Christmas presents. When he opened the unit, it was completely empty. The raft, the custom trailer, and other items were all cleaned out.

His post has now been shared 7,900 times, not just in Montana, but around the nation. People have shared the raft theft in Idaho, Oregon, California, Wisconsin, Arizona, South Dakota, and other states.

Photo provided by Shane Fergusson

Photo provided by Shane Fergusson

Theft feels so violating.

It's bad enough when you find out your catalytic converter has been chopped from underneath your car. I know some businesses in Billings that have been hit multiple times. Even more infuriating is when the theft involves something dear to your heart.

In his post, Shane shared some backstory of how he saved money to buy the raft, attended whitewater rafting classes, and how much enjoyment he and his family received from the hard-earned craft. Fergusson says the storage unit company hasn't been particularly helpful and that the crime has been reported to the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office. If you see a Royal Blue NRS raft (with custom trailer and fishing frame) for sale, please contact Shane or the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office. Hopefully, The Lucy Tuesday will find its way back to the rightful owner, instead of being trashed and left somewhere in a ditch.

Theft certainly seems to be out of control in the Billings area.

One resident recently had his new $35,000 camper stolen directly from his driveway. KTVQ reports the camper, filled with valuable gear, was eventually recovered. It was found (destroyed) in a ditch on the Crow Reservation off of Pryor Road. The owner had a trailer lock on the camper, but it apparently didn't even slow the criminals down when they pulled his RV out from the driveway.

Let's keep an eye out for each other's properties. It's just the neighborly thing to do.