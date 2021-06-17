Montana Ranks Surprisingly Low for States that Fit ‘Dad Stereotype’

I have been catching a lot of crap lately over my choice of fashion. Just recently I chose comfort over fashion. I knew that I was going to spend the entire day on my feet, so I chose a pair of basic Adidas tennis shoes. I knew they would be more comfortable than flip flops or skate shoes. Granted they are not the stereotypical New Balance "Dad Shoes" that people like to make fun of. But, they were very similar. Needless to say, I got to hear comments about my "dad-like" appearance the entire day.

When it comes to Dad stereotypes, where does Montana fit in? The crew at Zippia decided to crunch the numbers and dig up data on the most "Dad-like" states in the country.

According to Zippia, here is how they came up with the results.

We looked into four dad factors in each state:

  • Average amount spent yearly on child in each state
  • BBQ obsession
  • Interest in New Balance
  • Popularity of dad jokes

The first factor we took into account was the average amount of money spent yearly per child in each state, using data from Opploan. After all, a big part of dad-ing is taking care of your children financially. Or, as my dad grumbled, being a walking wallet.

From there, we set out to examine the social markers of fatherhood. Namely, BBQing, attire (New Balances), and dad jokes. For these categories, we added together relevant Google search trends to uncover which state is dadding the hardest.

In the end, Montana did not do so well in the Dad-like department. With Big Sky Country only coming in at #38 in the Daddest states. My guess is our lack of interest in New Balance shoes, and how most "dad jokes" fall flat.

Read the full study from Zippia

