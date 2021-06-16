Most Beautiful County In Montana Is Breathtaking

Honestly, this would be the perfect place to retire and just enjoy the gorgeous beauty of Montana because this defines it.

Love Exploring came out with a list of the Most Beautiful County in Every State and I simply had to know what they chose for Montana. Montana is covered in natural beauty from here in Gallatin County, Park County, and even Lake County. The county they picked as the best is pretty darn special and I would have to agree.

The most beautiful county in Montana according to Love Exploring is Flathead County. That encompasses Kalispell, Bigfork, Columbia Falls, and Whitefish, and let's just say that the whole area is pretty good-looking. From parts of Glacier National Park, the mountain ranges, and Whitefish Lake, Flathead County has everything that would define Montana's beauty.

Natalie Nicks via Unsplash

I grew up down the road from Flathead County in Polson and just driving up to that area you are surrounded by mountain ranges that seem to reach the sky and so many forests to hike and get lost in. It's a gorgeous area. Plus, Glacier National Park has Going To The Sun Road, Lake McDonald, and more than rivals Yellowstone in natural beauty.

If you are looking for a trip in Montana to venture and have some fun and be thankful you live in Montana, you might want to head up to Flathead County and enjoy what Montana has to offer. Plus, Whitefish has a pretty fun downtown area too.

For more details, check out Love Exploring.