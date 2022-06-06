What Was it Like at My Very First Montana Renaissance Festival?

For one day this weekend, I embraced the middle ages. I watched blacksmiths teach others to make steel tools, longbow archery, jousting, and got to drink mead from a drinking horn. Craftspeople making leather, jewelry, and clothing from medieval times were also on display. Such an amazing event could only be showcased at the Montana Renaissance Festival in Red Lodge. Let me tell you about my experiences at my first-ever Renaissance fair.

The Dress Code Was Not Your Average Business Casual

All vendors, as well as a majority of the visitors, were dressed in some sort of period dress, whether that be dresses, tunics, armor, or even tabards, as I was able to find. They also sold garb on the grounds, so if you forgot your leather bracers at home, they had you covered.

The theme of a Renaissance fair doesn't just apply to the dress, it's all about the food and events for me. Meat on a stick, mead out of horns, actual jousting, and amazing side events like close-up magic, sword fighting, and amazing acts of acrobatics.

But, Would I Go to Another Renaissance Fair?

Is that even a question? Absolutely, I would. I'm fascinated with this culture, and I have plenty of friends who work really hard to put on a fantastic event like this. The experience of going back in time and seeing so many amazing things was priceless. I don't think I'll miss another one.

If you want more information about the Montana Renaissance Festival, check out its website here. Of course, the festival is over this year, but it's always good to be prepared. Now, for next year, maybe I can experience it with a group of people as well.

