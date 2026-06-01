It has been many years since the last time I went to a boxing match or fight night, but I'm seriously thinking about getting out of the house on Saturday, June 13, for a one-of-a-kind boxing event.

The 4th annual Battle of the Badges will be held at Miller's Horse Palace (7215 Mossmain Ln), right off the East Laurel Exit. Fans will witness several bouts, where all of the amateur competitors are cops, firefighters, first responders, dispatchers, and active or retired military members.

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It's a major fundraiser for Beartooth Haven.

The fundraising event is hosted by Beartooth Haven, a 501(c)(3) based in Red Lodge that does some pretty cool stuff. Founded by local veteran Jennifer Lorenz, her commitment to service began in 1998 when she enlisted in the Montana Army National Guard.

Throughout her military career, she served as a helicopter mechanic and technical inspector for UH-1 Huey, UH-60 Blackhawk, and CH-47 Chinook helicopters. After two tours in Iraq, Lorenz worked full-time for the Department of Defense at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Helena, Montana, until her retirement in 2014.

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Supporting our vets and those who wear the badge.

Beartooth Haven is a retreat in Red Lodge that is committed to providing life-changing summer retreats for veterans, first responders, and law enforcement personnel. The Battle of the Badges event is a fundraiser for the organization, which offers all-expenses-paid experiences for its guests.

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None of the staffers or board members at Beartooth Haven draws a salary, which means that every penny raised at Battle of the Badges (and its other fundraising events throughout the year) helps directly benefit the men and women who have served our great nation.

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Tickets for Battle of the Badges start at $35. Tables, VIP tickets, and sponsor opportunities are also available. There is a weigh-in party the night before (June 12) at High Plains Brewing in Laurel.

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