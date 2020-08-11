Montana surpasses 5K known COVID-19 cases, reports 75 deaths

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana surpassed 5,000 known COVID-19 cases and has reported 75 deaths. Yellowstone County officials say two of the most recent deaths involved residents of long-term care facilities, including the 16th death tied to an outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care. A woman in her 80s who lived at Canyon Creek died at a Billings hospital last week. A man in his 90s died at another senior care facility. Officials did not name the facility. Eighty people are hospitalized with the respiratory virus, including 44 in Yellowstone County.

