We have watched Bozeman grow rapidly in the last couple of years, especially in the downtown area. Lots of new housing developments, businesses, and hotels have popped up throughout the city and some people are more excited about it than others.

Belgrade is getting a much-needed hotel and not only Belgrade but the Bozeman area will also benefit from this brand new state-of-the-art hotel. There is a new development that is going to be adjacent to the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. With the airport being the busiest in the state, it just makes sense to have an option like this available.

Even Hotel Bozeman is expected to be completed by late 2022. The hotel will feature 120 rooms, an indoor pool, meeting rooms, a bar, and a restaurant, plus so much more. Even Hotel Bozeman is definitely high-end and veered toward the healthy-minded traveler and is going to be a great spot for meetings and business get-togethers.

The new development will also host a new brewery, coffee shop, multiple restaurants, and a brand new upscale bowling alley. With these new options set for the Belgrade/Bozeman area, travelers coming through the area for skiing, snowboarding, or a trip to Yellowstone National Park, will have an option outside of the city to stay with the same great amenities.

Not only does this new hotel bring new amenities to the area, but will also bring a number of job openings to the area. IHG is one of the world's leading hotel companies, you can watch for job openings HERE.

