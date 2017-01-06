Montana’s Favorite TV Show

I came across and article in a magazine that listed what television show are most watched for each state. To be honest, I think they just kind of made it up as they went along.

They are trying to say that Montana citizens can't get enough of the show Buckskin. What? I have never even heard of this show and when I tried to look it up, all I got was buckskin hides for sale and a show called Buckskin that was out in the 60's.

Most of the other shows I did recognize but I still think they were just added to the particular state for whatever reason. Like North Dakota's favorite show is Fargo. Duh, right? California is Beverly Hills 90210 and Hawaii is Hawaii Five-O. Do you see what I am getting at here?

It looks like they simply matched titles to the state that had something most in common with it rather than doing research for what people actually like. I could be wrong, but I really don't think I am far off on this one. What do you think? Is Buckskin really a fan favorite in Montana? If not, what is then?