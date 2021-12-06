Montana’s Will Rasmussen Named Rodeo Announcer of the Year

Choteau, Montana native Will Rasmussen scored some big honors in Las Vegas. This, as the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) is underway.

Rasmussen was named the 2021 Rodeo Announcer of the Year by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association. He was also a top five finalist for the PRCA Rodeo Announcer of the Year.

Will Rasmussen: My eyes are still blurry. I'm wiping the sleep out of them. And it is- the town of Las Vegas is absolutely excited. It's one of the the biggest events there is in Vegas, believe it or not. And the competitors, the contestants, all the rodeo committees that go down there and contract personnel. It was so good to be back in Vegas. And boy, that rodeo is something- they jam about 18,000 people in that room at Thomas and Mack and it is absolutely electric. So you should have that on your bucket list.

Rasmussen says the recognition from the WPRA was a huge honor.

After receiving the national recognition in Vegas, he's already back in the saddle at KSRA radio in Idaho. But don't worry- he'll be back in Montana soon for the Chase Hawks Rodeo coming up soon. He's also booked to announce some big events in Rapid City, South Dakota and Tucson, Arizona- not to mention the Montana World Circuit Finals.

Full audio as Will Rasmussen also gives us the Monday morning update on how the Montanans are doing at the NFR:

Credit Will Rasmussen

